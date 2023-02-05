The Reformed Church Puttershoek-Maasdam will have to make do with fewer church bells in the coming period. Early Sunday morning, two of the three church bells were stolen. Koster Bastiaan van Oudheusden calls the theft bizarre. ‘You really don’t just take those clocks with you.’
Hoeksche Waard editors
Latest update:
05-02-23, 21:40
