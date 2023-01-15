Church attack leaves 11 dead in DR Congo

UN peacekeeping mission (MONUSCO) in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo | Photo: Patricia Martínez/EFE

A homemade bomb attack on a church left 11 people dead in Kasindi-Luvirihya, in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo, this Sunday (15). The bomb exploded around 11:00 local time. The victims of the attack were taken to health centers.

“It is difficult to gather all the elements at this moment, however, a suspect has already been detained, a Kenyan whose age is estimated at 30 years old,” said Antony Mwalushay, spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) in Beni .

The Congolese government said security services had taken control of the blast site and the victims were being treated. In addition, an investigation into the case is being carried out to verify those responsible.

to the portal Actualité.cd, the Congolese government reported that the attack could possibly have been by the Allied Democratic Forces, an armed group operating in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. According to the Kivu Security Barometer, this group is responsible for more than 4,900 deaths in 935 attacks in the Democratic Republic of Congo since 2017.

To try to contain the advance of the armed group, the armies of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda began a joint military operation on Congolese soil at the end of November 2021. There is also the presence of the UN peacekeeping mission (Monusco) in the country.