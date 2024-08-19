Mexico City.- In the midst of the transition and just a few weeks after Claudia Sheinbaum, President-elect, takes office as the highest public office in the Government, the Catholic Church called on her to build a reconciliation with solid foundations and to work together as a country.

“We call on our President-elect, her working group, and all elected politicians who will soon take office to promote during this transition period the path to build a reconciliation with solid foundations, which will help overcome the conflicts that divide us, strengthen national unity and open the doors to dialogue and mutual listening. We are convinced that in this way we will be able to achieve social peace.

“We also invite citizens to join this collective effort for reconciliation, because building a united country requires the combined efforts,” he said.

The Church pointed out that when it speaks of reconciliation it is not referring to a fragile peace and much less to an imposed embrace or a compromise that only seeks to please groups that think differently, since a reconciliation that has these individualistic bases and partial interests runs the risk of breaking down quickly.

“The path to reconciliation does not mean deciding for the other, nor pigeonholing everyone into pre-established schemes; it is not a fight between good and evil or a clash of ideologies. It means learning to walk together,” the Church stated in its editorial Desde la Fe.

He added that reconciliation is necessary with events that have caused pain and suffering, with wounded memories and injustices suffered.

“We talked about coming together to renew ourselves and grow together. To meet in that place where we stop thinking selfishly and individually to recognize ourselves as brothers by looking into each other’s eyes, embracing our stories and differences,” he added.