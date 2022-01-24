Monday, January 24, 2022
Church Archbishop Tapio Luoma has been hospitalized – the duration of the sick leave is unknown

January 24, 2022
Matti Repo, Bishop of Tampere, will take up the representative position of Archbishop during his sick leave.

Finland Archbishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church Tapio Luoma has been on sick leave. He is in the hospital for an inflammatory disease, the church is reported to have.

Special Assistant to the Archbishop Petri Merenlahti tells STT that the archbishop had gone to the hospital for examinations last week.

“He first waited a short time there for the investigations to be completed. He then was treated from there, ”says Merenlahti.

Luoma is absent for the time required for recovery. There is currently no exact estimate of the duration of sick leave.

“At this point, one could really only speculate, and we have therefore not given any estimate (on the length of sick leave) in the press release,” Merenlahti states.

“It is also clear that preliminary estimates may change,” as the treatment plan is refined.

The archbishop is not told in detail about the inflammatory disease in the church. However, according to the Gulf, the disease is not related to the coronavirus.

Archbishop the deputy varies according to the Gulf depending on the job description. In the so-called representative duties, the oldest bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church takes on the role.

“He is the bishop of Tampere Matti Repo. For example, in a bishopric, he presides (instead of an archbishop), ”says Merenlahti.

“But tomorrow, for example, when the plenary session of the Church Board meets, there will be a specially appointed vice-president. In the institutions where the archbishop presides, ”his duties are now performed by the vice-presidents.

