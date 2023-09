How did you feel about the content of this article?

Marcellinus Obioma Okide had been kidnapped while traveling back to his parish in southern Nigeria | Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/ACN

The Catholic Church in Nigeria reported that a priest who had been kidnapped in the country early last week has been released.

“We are pleased to inform you that our brother and priest, Father Marcellinus Obioma Okide, was released from the den of kidnappers at around 8 pm, on Thursday, September 21, 2023,” said Father Wilfred Chidi Agubuchie, Diocesan Chancellor , in a statement released over the weekend and published by the Catholic Information Agency (ACI).

“The Diocese of Enugu thanks the Almighty for protecting Father Okide and thanks him for the prayers and masses during this difficult period,” Agubuchie further said. “May Our Lady, Help of Christians, intercede for us and for our country, Nigeria.”

Marcellinus Obioma Okide had been kidnapped on Sunday (17), when he was traveling back to his parish, Santa Maria Amofia-Agu Affa, and the vehicle he was in was intercepted on a road in the region. It is linked to the Diocese of Enugu, located in southern Nigeria.

In recent years, Nigeria has experienced a wave of persecution against Christians, carried out by fundamentalist and criminal groups. Last week, members of a gang set fire to a church in the city of Fadam Kamantan, southern Kaduna state, and murdered seminarian Na’Aman Stephen Danlami, aged 25, who burned to death at the scene.

Another recent case happened in Jos East County, where a pastor and two members of his church were kidnapped by a group of armed men.

Religious leader Usman Umaru, from the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), was kidnapped by criminals inside his own home after a raid.