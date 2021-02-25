M.an can also do education and reappraisal in this way: in the style of a therapy group that becomes self-reflective about the change in their perceptions. Something like this has become the style of the German Bishops’ Conference. Back then, in 2002, I saw things this way, then later, in 2010, this way and now like this, along the gradually more strictly formulated guidelines for dealing with sexual abuse. The bishops describe themselves here as part of a learning process and thus set a therapeutic framework narrative in which personal consequences dissolve in a psychological way in case of doubt.

As you can see right, the narrative primal scene took place in Fulda in September 2018, when the MHG study on sexual abuse of minors was presented to the German Bishops’ Conference. At that time, its chairman, Cardinal Marx, described the procedural nature of the insight into one’s own responsibility so eloquently that one was almost inclined to regret the bishops as the victims of their long leadership instead of looking at those actually affected. “We looked the other way for too long,” said Marx at the time, staging responsibility as the development of an open-ended premonition. “We could already guess this in 2010. But we can now see it even more clearly, even deeper, even more challenging. “