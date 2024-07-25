Church | A youth worker lost his temper at a rip-off camp and quit his job – with firings and warnings in the background

Church|According to local newspapers, the employee in question has already been fired or attempted to be fired numerous times from his previous jobs.

Pliers the parish’s youth worker resigned after the incident at the rip camp.

The employee was removed from the rip camp on Sunday, June 9. The man behaved inappropriately at the camp, says the local newspaper Kotiseudu Sanomat.

According to the newspaper’s information, the behavior had been, for example, shouting, using inappropriate language and violating personal space. According to the newspaper’s information, the man would have lost his temper in the conversation between the employee and the young people, which started over the “unfair distribution of sauna shifts”.

Pliers vicar of the parish Janne Isomaa confirms to HS the information that the youth worker announced his resignation the following week.

Isomaa does not deny other publicly available information, but does not confirm it either. He says that the employee resigned for “personal reasons” and says that the matter has been discussed. However, he does not want to comment on the case in more detail.

“I’m just stating that if inappropriate behavior is detected at the Pihtiputaa parish camp, it will be dealt with objectively and constructively.”

Particular according to local newspapers, the employee has already been fired or attempted to be fired numerous times from his previous jobs.

Local Aka region has gone through the man’s work history.

The man was fired from Akaa’s parish in 2004, but the administrative court overturned the decision due to a preparation error.

In 2016, the Akaa church council wanted to fire the man again, because according to it, the man had repeatedly behaved inappropriately for his position and caused a danger to the work community’s job security. According to the court, there were insufficient grounds for the dismissal, and it overturned the dismissals.

After this, the man received warnings at work. Finally, in the summer of 2022, he was fired. In the background was a rip camp, where the man shouted and spoke inappropriately to the adults, i.e. the camp’s young workers, and threatened to terminate their employment.

Pliers the man started as a parish youth worker in November 2023. He was the only one who applied for the position.

According to the priest, the man’s background was known in advance. However, there was a six-month trial period in the official relationship, and taking this into account, according to Janne Isomaa, they wanted to give the man an opportunity.

“We thought that the person would be given the opportunity to start from a clean slate, if the former matters have been dealt with properly.”

The resignation took effect on July 1. The resignation was reported earlier Kotiseudu Sanomat and Evening newspaper.