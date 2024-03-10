One in three nuns is a victim of abuse. The story of a victim: “I was raped but the Church closed its eyes”

There could be more than 75 thousand nuns in the world who are victims of sexual abuse. This was stated by Doris Reisinger, German theologian, philosopher and writer, former nun of the spiritual family Das Werk, in an interview with Repubblica. “To my knowledge, only one systematic survey has been done, in the United States, published in 1998 in the Review of Religious Research. IAccording to this study, 30% of the nuns have suffered some form of abuse, 12.5% ​​have suffered sexual abuseand of the latter group 29% have undergone “genital sexual contact”, the scholar tells Repubblica.

The same newspaper tells in great detail the story of a nun who reports having been raped, maintaining however that after her report the Church turned a blind eye. We read that Giusi was 12 years old when she entered the convent amidst deprivations and punishments. In 1998 the first rape in Congo. “I was on a mission in Africa when I suffered violence. I was a virgin, I remember the physical and moral pain. That time I didn't talk about it with anyone. Today he is a parish priest in Belgium,” she tells Repubblica.

And then the other abuses, the latest from a rector of a Catholic university. “They told me: we know, we know,” she always tells the newspaper. “I discovered that other women had bruises. I don't give myself peace, many of us reported it, the fathers knew but they did nothing”.