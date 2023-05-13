Always wanted a BMW Z4 with a V8? This is your chance!

If it says ‘M Power’ in large letters on a Z4 E89, it’s normally a bit out of place. There has never been an M version of that generation. On the crazy one Z4 The one you see here, however, is allowed: this car does have M Power.

As you can see, this Z4 is not quite standard, or rather: not at all. If you didn’t know any better, you’d think it’s a Z4 GT3 race car. However, this car is street legal. We cannot guarantee that you will receive a Dutch license plate, but the car has in any case driven on public roads in various countries.

This Z4 took part in the 2014 edition of the famous Gumball 3000. The car was then driven by a blonde Swedish skier. Of course that can only be one person: Jon Ols… Or no, not at all. It was his compatriot Jens Byggmark who was allowed to operate this device.

The GT3 theme is not limited to the exterior: the inside is also a race car in every way. The interior is completely stripped and the car is equipped with bucket seats with six-point belts, a racing steering wheel and a roll cage.

This generation of Z4 has actually been raced, and not without merit. The Z4 GT3s used the well-known 4.0 liter V8 from the E92 M3. Now comes the best part: this car, which started life as a 35i, also got this block. For the occasion, the power has been increased to 550 hp. Now that’s M Power!

Convertible driving is no longer an option in this Z4, because just like the SLK 55 AMG Black Series, this roadster has been given a fixed roof. That is of course part of it, if you want to make a Z4 as light as possible. The roof, like the body kit, is made of carbon. Unfortunately we don’t know how much the car ultimately weighs, but one thing we do know: this is an absolute monster.

The car is currently being auctioned at Collecting Cars, where you can make a bid until Tuesday 20.40. We would say: make your move, because there is no second of this BMW Z4 V8.

