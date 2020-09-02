In the new ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines, the government has given relief on some things. While the route became easier for travelers and hotel businesses, cinema halls will still remain closed. The shooting of films may have started but theaters will still not open. Actor Chunky Pandey is waiting to go to theaters like many people crazy for films. He is a fan of James Bond films and has watched the entire James Bond series so far. Now he is eagerly waiting for ‘No Time to Die’ but only in theaters.

Will book private theater

James Bond’s new film is set to release on 11 November 2020. Talking about this, Bond’s fan Chunky said, “James Bond’s film is coming.” I am waiting to see the film in theaters which is probably releasing on November 20. Pandey laughs further, saying, “If the theaters don’t open, I’ll book a private theater and watch the film.”

Chunky is not ready to see on the small screen

Asked why you are thinking of taking the same steps as booking a private theater to see the film, Chunky said, “I will not see a James Bond film on the small screen.” Let me tell you, the trailer of ‘No Time to Die’ can be released on 3 September 2020.

25th installment of James Bond Series

Recently the poster of ‘No Time to Die’ was also released. This is the 25th installment of the James Bond series. Talking about the work front, Chunky was last seen in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer film Saaho. In this, he was well liked by the audience in the role of Villan.