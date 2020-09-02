Will book private theater
James Bond’s new film is set to release on 11 November 2020. Talking about this, Bond’s fan Chunky said, “James Bond’s film is coming.” I am waiting to see the film in theaters which is probably releasing on November 20. Pandey laughs further, saying, “If the theaters don’t open, I’ll book a private theater and watch the film.”
Chunky is not ready to see on the small screen
Asked why you are thinking of taking the same steps as booking a private theater to see the film, Chunky said, “I will not see a James Bond film on the small screen.” Let me tell you, the trailer of ‘No Time to Die’ can be released on 3 September 2020.
25th installment of James Bond Series
Recently the poster of ‘No Time to Die’ was also released. This is the 25th installment of the James Bond series. Talking about the work front, Chunky was last seen in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer film Saaho. In this, he was well liked by the audience in the role of Villan.
