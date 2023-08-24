Madrid. Strange pieces of carved flint found in an excavation on the central Norwegian coast have been linked to some of the first peoples to settle in the area, more than 10,000 years ago.

The researchers discovered artifacts that did not resemble what one would expect from a pioneer settlement, but had completely different characteristics.

“We found small and medium-sized flint objects, which we call lithic and microlithic. Several had sharp edges, so straight and parallel that they could have been made with a ruler,” said Elisabeth Fretheim, an archaeologist attached to the Museum of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (known as NTNU).

“We also found a conical lithic core and there was no question that we had discovered a different type of stone technology than what we associate with pioneer culture,” he said.

Instead, the researchers found evidence of people arriving in the Finnmark region, where the site is located, from the east around 9000 BC.

During the last Ice Age, ice remained in Scandinavia longer than in the rest of Europe. The Norwegian coast was not free of ice until about 12,500 years ago. The first peoples arrived in what we know today as Norway and Sweden about a thousand years later.

Skeletal analyzes have previously shown that Scandinavia experienced two large waves of migration in the time after the ice began to retreat. The first came from the Southwest. It was made up of people who had lived in what is now Spain and Portugal during the last Ice Age and then moved north when the ice melted. They had blue eyes, but their skin was darker than today’s Scandinavians.

“In a few centuries they populated the entire Norwegian coast as far as Finnmark,” explains Fretheim.

A thousand years later, there was another great wave of migration, this time from the northeast. These were people who had traveled from areas near the Black Sea or the Ukraine, heading north through Russia and Finland to the coast of Finnmark. They had lighter skin and their eye color varied.

They had their own technique for creating stone tools, which was clearly different from those used by immigrants from the south, which eventually took over and became dominant.

“It seems that the two cultures have met and both have learned something from each other. People from the east brought new technologies, while people from the south knew the landscape and way of life along the coast, which were surely unknown to the ancients,” says Fretheim.

It seems that the people of the east absorbed the lifestyle of those who were already here and, for the first few centuries, lived a nomadic life in light housing structures, perhaps tents. Their food came from the sea, and ships were probably key, just as they were for pioneers to the south.

“DNA studies also show that the two groups mixed,” Fretheim noted.