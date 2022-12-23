Mahler at Christmas? Music full of emotional eruptions at a party that is already an emotional roller coaster for many, does that work? Yes, that works. In 1977, then chief conductor Bernard Haitink was the first to perform Mahler on Christmas Day, during the Eurovision matinee, which was often broadcast on TV. Since then, Mahler has been part of the Dutch Christmas. This year Mahler even sounds with three orchestras; a remarkable Christmas peak.

Since those nine Mahler matinees with Haitink in the 1970s and 1980s, the Concertgebouw Orchestra has played a diverse repertoire at Christmas, from Bach to Puccini. Mahler is again on the program this year, and judging by the whistling and cheering discharge on Thursday in a packed Grote Zaal, it foresaw the emotional scope of this Fifth Symphony in great need.

It was Mahler himself who first appeared in 1906 Fifth sounded in the Amsterdam Concertgebouw. How many times would the symphony have been played there since then? Hundreds of times. The Concertgebouw Orchestra alone ‘did’ the Fifth 127 times. But never before under the direction of the South Korean conductor Myung-whun Chung (69), who will Ninth led the orchestra with such success that the honorable Christmas matinee – actually the domain of honor of the chief conductor – logically followed from it.

Soulful love song

Was the Fifth just such a revelation as the Ninth at the time ? In the opening part, that was certainly the case on Thursday. And what was missing from the top performance afterwards, can still fall into place on Christmas Day.

Myung-whun Chung is a conductor who knows and confesses that a premier league orchestra such as the Concertgebouw Orchestra sometimes needs little guidance. The radiant solo contributions of horn player Laurens Woudenberg and trumpeter Miroslav Petkov, the dynamics between the string pizzicati and the woodwinds: much flows gloriously and seemingly by itself, only touched up by Chung with small gestures. In the opening section, Chung is remarkably present: with fiercely energetic gestures he imparts a rhythmically sharp, fierce martial spirit, to which the mourning melody of the march responds melancholy – and it becomes almost impossible not to think about current events.

In the second part, the tension ebbed slightly; a tighter direction would have had added value there, which also applied to the final part. But the timing and build-up of tension in the ‘Scherzo’ were sublime and the beloved love-Adagietto blossomed beautifully, even softer than pianissimo. ‘Soulful’ it sounded, exactly as the score prescribes. ‘All you need is love’ and Mahler composed it.

