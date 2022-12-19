Chun-Li is not only one of the main characters in Street Fighter but also an icon of the fighting genre and of women in video games, so it’s not surprising that she has countless fan arts and more than one cosplay.

In the latter case, cosplayers can be inspired by the changing appearance of this fighter. The classic one is Street Fighter IIwhere she wears an outfit so characteristic that it is unmistakable.

With Street Fighter Alpha either Zero Another change came for Chun-Li. Being a prequel to the entire franchise, it was easy for Capcom to imagine a younger version of this Interpol agent.

For many years this fighter had only two outfits. It is until the arrival of Street Fighter IV the elegant long evening dress that she wears from time to time arrived. This is complemented by Chun-Li’s flowing hair.

Fountain: Instagram.

In Street Fighter V All the costumes of this combatant returned but others also arrived. Each player has his favorite style when playing with this character, which is a benchmark in fighting games.

The fact is that there is still room for the creativity of the cosplayers. There is no shortage of those who intend to cosplay Chun-Li from Street Fighter that is a bit removed from traditional representations.

Little Dancer Clau Cosplay recreates Chun-Li from Street Fighter

The cosplay that we share with you on this occasion of Chun-Li from the series Street Fighter is a contribution from the cosplayer Clau Bailarinita Cosplay (@claubailarinita). In her case, she decided not to be inspired by canon designs.

As she shared on her Instagram account, she took a fan art as a source of inspiration. Unfortunately she didn’t show it. But it seems that the base is Chun-Li’s outfit from the series of Street Fighter Alpha.

Fountain: Instagram.

However, the long braids make it different and the same can be said for the bandages on the hands. It seems that this cosplayer still took note of kickboxing.

It is a discipline that Chun-Li does not practice but that Clau Little Dancer Cosplay took advantage of for his recreation. As you can see, in this case we are not speaking 100% faithful. It is rather a job that sought to be more creative.

Apart from Street Fighter We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.