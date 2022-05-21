Mexico.- Through social networks the video where the singer appears went viral Cristian castro in concert, however he was compared to Beetlejuice.

The singer Cristian Castro was captured at a concert on May 19 in Venezuela and in the video a young man superimposed an image of Beetlejuice, the character of a comic horror film directed by Tim Burton.

The ghost Beetlejuice has a peculiar hairstyle and is always messy, but the singer Cristian Castro was compared because of his hair.

Even the influencer Chumel Torres mocked for the video. “Hahahaha seasmamon,” the comedian reacted.

Chumel Torres shared his reaction to the comparison of Cristina Castro / Photo: Capture

Internet users reacted to the resemblance of Cristian castroThey even defended the singer.

“The important thing is the voice, many would like you to sing like that”, Cristian Castro received a lot of support from his followers.

Others took the video humorously and made memes about it because of her blonde hair.