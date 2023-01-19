Mexico. Chumel Torres offered a press conference to talk about the lawsuit filed by Gloria Trevi against him, supposedly for non-pecuniary damage, this after sharing a meme of her on social networks where implied that she was involved in a trafficking network.

The comedian and youtuber Chumel Torres met with journalists in CDMX to talk about the aforementioned topic and in various news portals it is shared that he will follow the instructions of his lawyer, Well, he already talked to him and he told him this:

“It seems ridiculous to me, it’s something I thought was a joke, when it began to take shape I said ‘no m*mes, that is, because of image damage? Did it proceed?’, I spoke to my lawyer, I asked him ‘do I have to worry?’. He tells me no, but you do have to attend to him “.

We recommend you read:

That was the lawyer’s recommendation to Chumel regarding such a lawsuit, he also adds that other people have told him that he did not break any law, “even the International Commission on Human Rights defends satire, I think filing a lawsuit for a meme or for a tweet seems ridiculous to me, If a joke of mine or someone else offends you, sorry, but it’s humor.”

Chumel expressed that with his messages or jokes on social networks he does not intend that someone do badly in his career or in his life, He also recalled the recent demands that Trevi has.

“This lady has two stronger lawsuits in Los Angeles, they came out in Rolling Stone, for sexual crimes with adolescents, I think that is more serious, it has more priority. If you want to waste time with this idiot, all right, I left that topic as an administrative matter that I don’t want it to come to my head because what I do is comedy.”

Torres, who is recognized in Mexico as one of the most comprehensive and controversial youtubers and content creators, said at the same press conference that if his lawyer asks him to apologize to Trevi, He will do it without thinking twice.

“If the lady wants a public apology and if my lawyer says to give it to her, I’ll give it to her and that’s it, sorry for the joke and that’s it, but I’m not a fan of her or Sergio Andrade’s songs because he composed them. ”

Gloria Trevi and Sergio Andrade, her former artistic representative and producer, were sued in the USA for alleged child sexual abuse, allegedly occurring in the 1990s.

We recommend you read:

Gloria Trevi, whose real name is Gloria de los Ángeles Treviño Ruiz, sued Chumel Torres last Tuesday for moral damages regarding messages on social networks in which he refers to the issue of human trafficking, related to the case in which the Monterrey woman was accused, and acquitted, more than 20 years ago.