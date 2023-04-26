Through his Twitter account, the Mexican presenter, comedian and youtuber Chumel Torres, defended his friendalso a comedian Ricardo O’Farrillbetter known as Richie, in the face of the criticism he has received after a series of strong accusations against various standuperos on an Instagram Live. He assured that Daniel Sosa threatened him with death at Mauricio Nieto’s wedding“the guy tells me, ‘tell your mom that you, tomorrow, morgue’, I have witnesses.”

Richie mentioned that Daniel Sosa and Mau Nieto allegedly drugged a woman with MDMAand Bryan Andrade, producer of “La Cotorrisa”who previously worked with Franco Escamilla, apparently he physically and emotionally violated his wife Andrea Duarte. After this controversy, a Twitter user wrote: “Imagine having a group of friends where the least cul… is Chumel Torres. No, don’t suck, the fame of these people perplexes me.”

Chumel Torres He did not remain silent and lashed out at said user, “imagine that you are a sh… insensitive, human Basque, zero empathic person, it perplexes me that you do not have love for your friends when they are having a bad time, human vomit”.

On the other hand, due to the concern of many of his followers, Chumel Torres shared that Ricardo O’Farrill, diagnosed with neurosisI was in good hands right now. “Richie is in good hands, accompanied by his family, thanks for his messages. I appreciate that you respect the space they need to go through these moments.”

In another tweet, the youtuber, 40 years old and originally from Chihuahua, Mexico, He expressed his sadness at the situation his friend is going through“everything you used to make me laugh, now you’re making me cry, we love you idiot.”

It is worth mentioning that Ricardo O’Farrill He also attacked the standupper and content creator Sofia Nino de Riverareferring to her as a demon, egocentric and liar. “When she started working at TV Azteca, she treated us all badly, she always treated people badly, she has always spoken badly to people, this woman needs someone once in her life to let her know, because she is self-centered, liar, who has hurt a lot of people”.