the youtube Chumel Torres lost the lawsuit filed against him by Gloria Trevi, for plagiarism, and in light of this, it was made public that he must pay her 500 thousand pesos for moral damages. Last Tuesday this news was made public in several media outlets.

Now, Chumel Torres responds about what he thinks about the legal victory of Gloria Trevi against him, since the Mexican Institute of Intellectual Property (INPI) has already responded to Chumel's improper use of the album 'Everyone looks at me', by the singer-songwriter from Monterrey.

Regarding this demand, let us remember that during 2020 serious differences arose between Gloria Trevi and Chumel Torresbecause he made a political satire by changing the lyrics to the song 'Everyone looks at me', by Gloria, to mock Manuel Velasco, husband of the also singer Anahí.

In 2023, Gloria Trevi turned to the INPI to denounce that Chumel Torres used her song for commercial purposes, and now the institute agreed with the composer and performer of other songs such as 'El favor de la Solitude' and imposed a fine of approximately 500 thousand pesos to the presenter and youtuber Chumel Torres.

In response to his defeat, Chumel Torres publishes a mocking message on his X account in which he states that, contrary to what has been spread, you will not have to pay a single peso to Gloria Trevi and also explains why.

Chumel Torres explains that the allegation is not valid because he never profited from the videos, He never monetized with them: “I'm not new to this, darlings. Hire better lawyers so they don't play the bear. Don't mess with the nerds. We're fucking smart.”

Chumel Torres receives support from users on social networks, from many fans as well, but there are others who believe that they should pay Gloria Trevi for having used his song without the composer's consent.

