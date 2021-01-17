The tidal wave caused by more than likely departure from Chumbi has taken the limelight away from a match that is a real final for him Real Murcia. Above all, due to the consequences that a defeat today (12.00 hours) against Granada B, a direct rival in the fight to grab one of the first three places in the subgroup and at the same time a direct place for the League, can leave the grana team. Pro. In addition, the particular goal average between the two is at stake for the end of this first phase of the competition, especially considering that the Nasrid subsidiary won in the first round at the Enrique Roca stadium. Whoever loses the duel would take a considerable step backwards and could move more than one game away from third in the table.

That the aquiline striker is on the exit ramp it is more than evident since he has not been part of the grana expedition that set sail for Granada yesterday despite the importance of the three points at stake. Although Chumbi does not have any physical discomfort, both parties, both the club and the player, decided that he should stay at home to avoid a possible injury that frustrates the player’s departure. Murcia awaits the offer from Marbella for the footballer and everything indicates that they will let the footballer out if the club benefits from his departure. Those who did travel to Granada were the goalkeeper Champagne and the side Adán Gurdiel, recently signed.

The loss of Yeray



The List of called For the trip to Granada he left another hard news since Yeray González, one of the pillars of the team and a footballer who had grown up in recent weeks, will be out for at least six weeks due to acute appendicitis for which he will undergo emergency surgery . A painful loss since Adrián Hernández has placed, in most of the meetings, a trivote in the center of the field with the Tenerifean, Youness and Mario Abenza.

Gurdiel and Champagne, newcomers, traveled and could be headlines in the duel this afternoon



The good news, at least, is the return to the call-up of two footballers like Youness and Toril after leaving behind two penalties for cards. The first will form a couple with Abenza, while the second will occupy the position of ‘9’ in Chumbi’s position. One of the big unknowns before the clash is to know if Adrián Hernández will line up Curto from the start with the Mallorcan or will use Pedrosa as the playmaker.