When in Real Murcia everything seemed more focused on the chapter of registrations than of losses, apart from Junior’s departure, the market for the paprika set has turned 180 degrees. Chumbi has asked the Granas managers to listen to an offer that he has on the Marbella table, according to 7TV and has been able to confirm THE TRUTH. The aquiline’s request came this noon, after training, at a meeting at the Enrique Roca stadium in which Chumbi himself was present with the sports director Julio Algar, the counselor Francisco Cobacho, Emilio García and the manager José Manuel Sánchez.

The 31-year-old forward is experiencing his best season since joining the centennial entity in the summer of 2018. Since then he has had two disappointing seasons with just three and four league goals. However, this year it is working and he has already scored five goals in the nine games that have been played. In all of them Chumbi has been a starter and now he could leave Real Murcia thrown in the middle of the course. He has not clearly said that he wants to go, but it is clear that when he asks to hear the offer it is for that reason. Marbella could even pay some compensation by way of transfer for him. Chumbi has known from the beginning of the week the interest of the Andalusian team, but until this Friday he had not sat down to speak with the Granas leaders.

This situation jumps when Real Murcia has a key and complicated game this Sunday against Recreativo Granada. The pimentoneros have the need to add the three points as it is to continue in the fight to enter the Second B Pro. Chumbi was originally going to be there and start, but now everything is up in the air. It should be remembered that this summer the player was close to leaving the club. For Adrián Hernández he was expendable, but no offer came for the footballer and he ended up accepting a reduction in his salary and another year of contract until 2022. Even, in 2019, he was close to leaving the scarlet shirt for the albinegra and signing for Cartagena, but that operation did not end.

The Marbella of Aira



Chumbi’s destination could be the Marbella of a man who knows the paprika set well, such as José Manuel Aira. The Ponferrada coach has the Andalusian team in a very difficult situation. He is second to last and needs to move up the rankings urgently. Chumbi, if he ends up signing, would arrive to replace another exgrana like Manel Martínez who would be close to leaving for Atlético Baleares.