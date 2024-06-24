Chulpan Khamatova said she is not thinking about returning to Russia

Actress Chulpan Khamatova, who was fired from the Latvian theater, commented on the possibility of returning to Russia. About the artist’s plans reported StarHit edition.

Khamatova admitted that she is not yet thinking about returning to Moscow. According to the actress, she “now will not be able to be near her colleagues” in Russia.

Earlier, Khamatova said that she plans to go on tour to Europe and the USA after leaving the New Riga Theater troupe. Her dismissal became known on June 17. The reason for this decision, according to a source close to the artistic director of the establishment, Alvis Hermanis, was the director’s dissatisfaction with the actress’s work.