Chulpan Khamatova spoke about plans to go on tour to Europe and the USA

Actress Chulpan Khamatova spoke about her plans after leaving the New Riga Theater troupe. In an interview with StarHit, she sharedthat she intends to go on tour to Europe and the USA.

According to her, three new performances are planned, staged by director Dmitry Krymov. “Then Mikhail Durnenkov will write a new play, which will be shown in Estonia. After this, there may be a show at the Dale Theater,” the artist added.

Khamatova’s dismissal from the Latvian theater became known on June 17. The reason for this decision, according to a source close to the artistic director of the establishment, Alvis Hermanis, was the director’s dissatisfaction with the actress’s work. Performances with her participation were cancelled.