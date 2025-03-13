03/13/2025



Updated at 08: 22h.





There are many, many, the people who dream of being angry at least once in life the shirt of the Real Betis In the official match and be able to celebrate a goal. How many Betics have closed their eyes and enjoyed imagining it? Manuel Jesús Vázquez Florido (Huelva, 1991), known soccer as Chulihe was lucky to try the taste of the goal as Betic. He was called to be more protagonist in the club, but nothing worked as it was due in the Betis of 13-14. However, the only goal marked by Chuli as an ambassador to the thirteen bars had an echo that resonates to this day, in which Betis returns to visit the Dom Afonso Henriques de Guimaraes stadium.

Chuli He did not start That November 7, 2013 in which Betis visited Guimaraes for the first and last time. Pepe Mel He chose to place the Uruguayan Braian Rodríguez as a reference in the eleven although, looking for the final victory, he replaced him at the time of the game by Jorge Molina later giving his team to his team replacing Juckar by Chuli. The Huelva Punta would end up solving the game in the discount scoring its first and only goal as Betic. It would end up being relevant so for Betis to exceed the group stage of the Europa League, but the ephemeral glory plays bad passes and Chuli today recognizes that Almost everything you remember about that does so through the images or videos that are preserved from that night.

«It was such an idyllic day that the moment you live as if it were a dream, it does not seem real. Yes it is true that I enjoyed it very much, but fui more aware with the passing of days When I saw images or, cold, we analyzed the game. Those are the images I remember, ”he confesses to ABC The 2nd RFEF Orihuela footballer. «I remember that their fans was a hobby. He took us a day that rained a lot. The climate is similar to that of Galicia for being northern Portugal. There was a kind of incident with our fans. It was a rather hard team that went to the duel and I suppose that it will now be different, but it is what I remember from that time, ”recalls the striker who played as Betic 26 official matches.

“We didn’t even know what was happening”

He could not play Chuli with Betis in the best possible stage for the club. In fact that same 13-14 campaign in which the aforementioned Vitoria Guimaraes-Betis was given, the Verdiblanco club ended up descending to the Second Division with just 25 points. Chuli remembers that course with frustration and anger: «It was weird even for us. In Europe we always made good games, won and pass group and in the League We didn’t know what was happening. It was a cluster of things. We were missing Rubén Castro in the first third of the season, which for us was very important. When things are not going to come out and go to the desperate … There was a change of coach, president, institutionally there were many changes and Nothing that was happening finished helping usand we were not able or did not have the ability to turn it around.









In any case, Chuli acknowledges that the experience of playing European competition with Betis, something that I will end up telling my grandchildren is carried out. «It was in the competition in which I intervened the most. I played almost all the Europa League matches and Play for example against Olympique de Lyon by Samuel Umtiti at Benito Villamarín for me was like a dream», Says the player who has already traveled the way in Guimaraes who today hopes to undertake Betis. “As you know, it is not impossible to win in Guimaraes, and the test is in that only goal I made with Betis”he warns with a smile.

To their 34 yearsChuli glimpses the end of his career while enjoying football in Orihuela celebrating his last goals. With his heart divided between Recre and Betis, although he rules out being a coach in the future, he hopes to continue linked to football when he hangs his boots and does not hide that he would like to return to work in the Sports City of Betis because, according to grace, “The one who tells you not Betis is to hit him”.