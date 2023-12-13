Chukwueze sends Milan to the Europa League: the Devil overturns Newcastle. PSG ahead in the Champions League

Sensational AC Milan comeback to win on Newcastle's pitch: 1-2 the final result at St. James' Park, with the winning goal scored by Samuel Chukwueze. In Germany, Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 with PSG (who qualified for the round of 16 as second in the group) and Milan had to settle for the Europa League, leaving the Champions League with their heads held high.

Newcastle-Milan 1-2, Pulisic and Chukwueze keep the Devil in Europe

The hosts took the lead already with Joelinton in the 33rd minute with a great diagonal shot that entered the right corner of Maignan's goal, an uncatchable shot assisted by Miley. Meanwhile, Dortmund managed to break the deadlock against Paris Saint Germain, with Adeyemi in the 50th minute. PSG equalized immediately after with Zaire-Emery.

Milan recovered with Pulisic in the 59th minute, assisted by Giroud: the possible offside by Leao who turned to Tomori was checked at the VAR but the goal was valid and now the Rossoneri had hope. In the 62nd minute Almiron shot on goal but Maignan saved with his fists.

Maignan again miraculously thwarted the English lead in the 69th minute by repelling a great shot from Guimaraes which, thanks to the Frenchman, ended up on the crossbar and away from the net. From the German side there is no good news for Milan, given that in the 76th minute Mbappé gave PSG the lead, but VAR disallowed his goal for offside. Milan almost took the lead in the 79th minute Jovic for Leao, ball against the post. Milan turned the game around with Chukwueze in the 84th minute. Four minutes of added time.

