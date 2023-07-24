The Rossoneri are counting on closing the Nigerian full-back and the US midfielder. Then hunt for Deputy Theo. Colombo can stay, but there are still several redundancies to be placed

Francis Pietralla

AC Milan’s seventh signing speaks Spanish and comes from Villarreal, a city that has often brought good luck to the Italians: Roberto Soriano, Nicola Sansone, Giuseppe Rossi and perhaps even Matteo Gabbia, loaned out in La Liga to play more games and get acclaim. On the other hand, Samuel Chukwueze will arrive from Quique Setién’s boys, the number seven signing expected in Milan in the next few days (probably tomorrow, with visits on Wednesday). Moncada and Furlani are about to close around 20 million plus another eight in bonuses. The last details are still missing, but the white smoke is now on its way. Chukwueze is the right winger asked by Pioli to push further forward. The test against Real Madrid gave indications: it will be a more offensive Milan. See also F1 | Marko admits: "Alpine in talks with Red Bull for Gasly"

come and hit — After Chukwueze Milan will all-in Yunus Musah and a left-back. The first is the number one target in the top tiers for the role of left midfielder. Valencia continues to ask for more than 20 million, the Rossoneri have gone as high as 18. An agreement with the player has already been reached. It’s a stalemate, but the Rossoneri are approaching their goal in small steps. The American, who grew up in the streets of Castelfranco Veneto, is twenty years old and comes from a couple of excellent seasons in Spain. He played the World Cup with the United States as a protagonist and plans to join Pulisic, his captain in the national team. Milan are also looking for a deputy Theo. Ballo-Touré, who arrived in 2021 from PSG, will leave the Rossoneri after a couple of seasons. Two profiles have been identified to replace him: one is Riccardo Calafiori, 2002, back from a good year in Basel with 31 games and one goal; the other is Rogerio del Sassuolo, useful for the Champions lists as trained in Italy. By the way: with Tonali’s farewell, the Rossoneri have only six Azzurri players, namely captain Calabria, Sportiello, Mirante, Pobega, Florenzi and Colombo, the striker from 2001 who could also remain as a third striker behind Giroud and Okafor. Evaluations in progress. See also Alexis Vega is ready to return to the Mexican national team

now the exits — Closed almost all the hits of the summer, Milan will have to concentrate on the exits. Colombian Devis Vasquez, who was never employed last year, is looking for a team between the posts, while in defense – in addition to Ballo-Touré – Mattia Caldara will also have to find a place. Gabbia will fly to Villarreal, while in midfield they should say goodbye to Yacine Adli, probably on loan, Junior Messias and Charles De Ketelaere. The Belgian, who cost 31 million plus bonuses just a year ago, can start with the right offer. As well as Alexis Saelemaekers. Also off the plans are Origi, Rebic and Lazetic. None of them left for the United States. Furlani will have to be able to place them.