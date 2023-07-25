Chukuwueze to Milan, Al-Nassr fails: no Saudi Arabia for the right-wing Leao

Samuel Chukuwueze is a Milan player. The 24-year-old Nigerian right winger moved from Villarreal to the AC Milan club (Matteo Gabbia is on loan to Sottomarino Giallo, but it’s an unrelated deal). In the past few hours the very rich Al-Nassr (the team of Cristiano Ronaldo and Brozovic) tried a sensational overtaking against the Devil thanks to his economic power, but found the door closed. Milan moved well and closed in time the Chukuwueze affair that will become the ‘Leao of the right’ for 20 million euros plus eight in bonuses. The season that has just ended saw him author of many dribbles that gave the team numerical superiority with 13 goals and 11 assists in 50 games overall.

Chukuwueze to Milan, no tour in the USA and friendlies against Juventus and Barcelona

All the bureaucratic details have been sorted out and documents exchanged between the two clubs and the Nigerian forward is expected in Milan in the next few hours for medical checks and signing on the contract. Chukwueze could take the number 22 shirt. He won’t go to the United States: no friendlies against Juventus and Barcelona.

Chukuwueze to Milan, because he won’t join the team in the USA (debut with Monza)

The reason? The made in USA tour will end on August 3 and the technical times to obtain the work permit and visa are too long. Hence the decision to leave Chukwueze in Italy, where he will start training at Milanello and then prepare for his probable debut with the shirt Milan on August 8 in the Berlusconi Trophy against Monza.

Milan transfer market, optimism for Musah

Yunus Musah remains the first name for the Milan midfield after the arrivals of Ruben Loftus Cheek from Chelsea and Tijjani Reijnders from the Az. A ‘young Kessie’ to give strength and dynamism to the Rossoneri team: Valencia said no to the 18 million offer, but in the meantime the 20-year-old American (Italian passport) continues to train separately and there is optimism at the Rossoneri.

Ibrahimovic and that “maybe see you soon… to Rafael Leao

“A teammate broadcast his message of strength on the team’s whatsapp group: he says he’s rooting for us and he’s one of us. Maybe we’ll see each other soon”, the words of Rafael Leao on Ibrahimovic in the interview with Gazzetta and SkySport they make the Rossoneri fans dream. Will Zlatan be back for the Rossoneri soon? Will he be the man to liaise between management and dressing room as many hoped after his farewell to football in May?

Fenerbahce close to Rebic and tries with Krunic. Origi and Adli… AC Milan transfer market news

According to Digital Sports in Türkiye, the Fenerbahce is thinking about Milan midfielder Rade Krunic. Arrived at Milanello in the summer of 2019 from Empoli, the Bosnian has made 125 appearances and scored 3 goals in four seasons. The Turkish club also seems close to Ante Rebic: for 6-7 million, the AC Milan club would give the go-ahead for the sale and the Croatian forward is thinking about it. On the sales front, West Ham’s interest remains alive Divock Origi (valuation 6-8 million) and Lille is thinking about the French talent Yacine Adli.

The disposals of Ante Rebic and Divock Origi could more easily lead to the arrival of a young striker at Milan (with the young Lorenzo Colombovery good against Real Madrid, sent to gain experience on loan after good experience in Lecce): here the 5 names.

Milan transfer market: Calafiori and more. The names for the deputy Theo Hernandez

The assignment of Fodè Ballo Tourè (Fulham, Bologna, Nice) would open the hunt for a left-back as deputy Theo Hernandez. The hottest name is to Richard Calafiori, ex Roma and now at Basel. Be careful though Matthew Ruggeri of Atalanta and Rogerio of Sassuolo, also the internal choice should not be excluded: Florenzi on the left wing and Milan which turns on the 22 year old Wilfired Single expiring in a year in Turin (exchange with Messias), who would alternate with Davide Calabria on the right.

