Many compare him to Robben, he goes ahead with his head held high: “You don’t have to fear anyone on the pitch”
The curiosity is that if he had listened to his parents he wouldn’t even have played football. Samuel Chukwueze, Milan’s last hit on the transfer market, according to his ideas he should have done something else. No ball, more concrete things. Legend has it that some time ago his mother and father even burned his kit. Bag, boots, uniform: all in smoke. In the end he was right.
#Chukwueze #burnt #shirt #boom #Villarreal #Milans #shot
Leave a Reply