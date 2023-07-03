Samu and Christian are not alternatives, the American could also act in the centre. Balance and unpredictability – that’s why the Devil has his eye on them

Michael Antonelli

The underlying concept would remain balance. To fly, Milan are looking for fresh ideas on the right wing: new wingers to be delivered to Stefano Pioli to give the Devil a different dress in the name of unpredictability, shifting the weight of a maneuver often and willingly unbalanced to the left thanks to the sparks of the Hernandez duo -Leao. In via Aldo Rossi, the identikits have taken shape and consistency in recent weeks: at the top of the shopping list are the names of Samuel Chukwueze and Christian Pulisic. Different ideas, but not alternatives.

here is chukwueze — Initial focus on Nigerian, the favorite for explosiveness. Today the Devil will begin talks with Villarreal to understand the feasibility of the operation. The class of ’99 is liked by his unpredictability and has a profile in line with the club’s ideas: young and with ample room for growth, he can also be an added value in the future. His prices have been on the rise for weeks: Samu is back from his first year as a starter with Villarreal and has sown more than positive impressions in La Liga. In the last season he collected the beauty of 50 appearances (with an average of 65 ‘per game) and boasts a non-trivial dribbling percentage (50.2%), with 11 goal chances per game passed from his feet . In short, a plus in terms of quantity in the field and reliability. Raised in the Diamond Football Academy, in Nigeria, he embraced Europe with the Yellow Submarine and in the past he has not hidden his admiration for Robben, so much so that at home some had come to define him a “reincarnation” of the Dutch for the way he aim the goal and the opponents. See also The Colombian Camila Osorio will play in the first round of Roland Garros

cleaning lens — The other identity card on the Rossoneri table is that of Christian Pulisic, a profile that could be useful for different reasons. Meanwhile, for the community passport obtained thanks to the Croatian grandfather. Gregg Berhalter, coach of the United States, gave him an effective summary in a recent interview with Journal: “He’s a leader, a creative and dynamic player.” A endorsements of weight for the class of ’98, star of the US national team and well-known face in his homeland, however returning from a not exactly exciting year at Chelsea, with which he collected 30 appearances (35′ per game), a goal and 2 assists (with a successful dribbling percentage of 31.1% and an average of 2 chances created per game). For Pioli it would represent an extra value also in terms of flexibility and experience, while for the owners it would be an effective name in terms of brand. Moreover, over the years Pulisic has learned to win. Also in the national team: in 2020 he conquered Concacaf with and boasts a German Cup, a Champions League, a Club World Cup and a European Super Cup on his bulletin board. Not a bad CV. See also Barty, no way back. On social media she announces: "I'm pregnant"