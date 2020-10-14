Injury to Gerard Moreno is without a doubt the biggest setback for Unai emery, who had the Catalan forward as his best option and reference in attack. Since both in the 1-4-4-2 system, as in the 1-4-2-3-1, the forward has always been fixed, either as a second striker or as a right wing player. That, the position of a fallen player on the right wing, is the one that Moreno has been exercising for three days.. For this reason, the absence of the player poses a doubt for the coach, who must look for a replacement for the derby with Valencia.

A position, which to continue playing with 1-4-2-3-1, it should be occupied by Samu Chukwueze or Take Kubo, which are the two players of that profile. The Nigerian forward started playing as a starter for that band with 1-4-4-2, but lost his place when he changed the system and Gerard Moreno passed to that band. If he continues with the initial idea, for Emery, Chukwueze is the fixed for that band, which would give him an advantage.

But, It is true that Take Kubo has a similar profile, being also a player with more defensive work or more tactical rigor. This means that Emery should be the one who first sees how both players return from their stay with their teams, hoping that there will be no last-minute problems, both in injuries or protocol due to Covid.

If he returned to 1-4-4-2 of the league start, the option would go through looking for a second striker, not so much a band player. So that the option to fill that position of second forward would be that of Colombian striker Carlos Bacca, already recovered from his muscular problems.

Make the decision Unai Emery makes, It will not be easy to replace the top scorer, the top scorer and one of the players who dribbles the most in LaLiga.