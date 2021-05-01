Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

The Uzbek newspapers launched the sharp criticism of the Pakhtakor team, and at the same time directed words of praise to the Uzbek Central Sharjah captain Chukurov.

The criticism hit Pakhtakor with the utmost harshness after the great defeat by Sharjah by four, which was described by the Uzbek newspapers in a big footballing setback, and the Pakhtakor team, nicknamed “the Lions”, was depicted in the form of a “rat” in the hands of the Brazilian Caio Lucas, who played a big match on the day of the quartet.

The press gave words of praise for what Chukurov offered the Uzbek in the ranks of the “king”, especially as he led his team with great ingenuity and confidence to the top of the second group and qualified for the round of 16, and that Pakhtakor disappointed, and did not appear at the expected level of Uzbek football.

President of the Uzbek Football Association, Kemulidin Morzewyev, commented on the team’s presentation, saying: It is unfortunate that Pakhtakor presented this level, and it seems that the departure of some players from the team had a great negative impact, especially Masharibov, who is currently playing with Shabab Al-Ahly on loan from the Saudi Al-Nasr club. With him, Duston Hamidov left a big void in Pakhtakor’s ranks.

He added: Despite the bad appearance of the continental team, but it may not be affected by these events locally, so Pakhtakor still has a lot of young elements now, who can return to its former strength.

He said: Undoubtedly, Pakhtakor was affected by the departure of his former coach, and current Dutch coach Peter Hestra cannot be judged in this Asian version despite his pushing many young players, but Pakhtakor did not appear honorably this time.