In a number of settlements in Chukotka, including Anadyr, there were interruptions in communications and the Internet on Wednesday, as reported on November 15 in the Telegram channel of the regional government.

According to presumable data, the cause was an accident on a fiber-optic communication line (FOCL).

“According to preliminary information, the accident occurred on the ground part of the fiber optic communication line in Kamchatka. Specialists went to the scene of the accident. The Department of Industry is keeping the situation under control,” the Chukotka authorities clarified.

It is noted that, according to information from the Khabarovsk branch of Rostelecom, ground-based damage to a fiber-optic line occurred in the Ust-Bolsheretsky district of the Kamchatka Territory. Subscribers in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug and Kamchatka Territory were partially left without communications.

At the end of June, problems with communication services were observed in some regions of the Volga region. As the MTS press service told Izvestia, repair work began immediately.

In May, there was a failure in the network of the Internet service provider Rostelecom. The company explained this by a technical problem that had arisen on one of the European traffic exchange platforms.