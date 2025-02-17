The first European headquarters of TDG IBERNAVITASParticipated by the TDG Group Business Holding, its activity will begin in the Polygon Plaza de Zaragoza, the result of a negotiation process led by the Zaragoza City Council that began more than a year ago. This strategic work has allowed Zaragoza to be chosen as the center of operations for Europe and North Africa, compared to other locations initially valued by the group in countries in the north of the continent.

The Asian group has presented a 5 -year implementation project that provides for an investment of more than 120 million euros and the creation of up to 800 direct jobs progressively in the coming years. This was confirmed this morning the president of TDG, PAN Jianqing, during a working meeting with Mayor Natalia Chueca in the Pan-Semiconductor Industrial Park, in the Chinese city of Haining. This meeting marks the closure of a negotiation process that will allow the creation of a mixed capital society between a large international holding company such as TDG and the Aragonese Zeumat firm, which represents a unique opportunity for Zaragozan companies to access new international markets.

The mayor stressed that this project, in addition to the creation of direct employment, will generate an important impact on the local economic fabric through indirect jobs, thanks to collaboration with companies and logistics. “We have been working for months for TDG to have chosen Zaragoza as a center for operations for Europe against other alternatives in northern Europe. This project not only reinforces our position as HUB Technological and logistics of southern Europe, but also demonstrates that Zaragoza is able to compete with the great capitals of the continent, “said Chueca.

A strategic project for Zaragoza and Europe

TDG IBERNAVITAS will dedicate Battery manufacturing and energy storage solutions, in addition to other group lines such as electronics and R&D, with a first investment that includes facilities of 10,000 square meters in the Plaza polygon. In this first phase, the company plans to build a factory for integration of energy storage systems, an assembly line, a test laboratory and a new energy equipment warehouse, with an initial production capacity of 2 GWh per year.

The decision to get to Zaragoza is a strategic step for TDG, with the aim of “Europeanizing” its product and facilitating its commercial distribution in the European market. This movement reinforces the trend of large international companies to choose southern Europe, and in particular Zaragoza, as a gateway in front of the traditional locations of the center and north of the continent.

The TDG Ibernavitas industrial plan includes various stages that, as expectations are met, will expand production capacity up to 5 GWh per year and build new facilities. On the 2029 horizon, the company plans to acquire 30,000 more square meters to develop a battery cell manufacturing line and an integrated production systems production plant, including sodium and lithium -phosphate ion batteries.

Mayor Natalia Chueca stressed that this agreement is much more than the opening of a business headquarters in Zaragoza. “This is a unique future opportunity for our city. We not only generate employment linked to innovation, sustainability and R&D, but also opened the door to strategic projects of the Holding TDG in other verticals such as electronics or technology applied to the Renewable energies and artificial intelligence.

In 2024, TDG Group, partner of Ibernavitas, invoiced 1,000 million euros (7.8 billion yuan) and used about 6,000 workers in China. Its activity covers the entire circuit related to the research, design, manufacture and sale of energy storage products, from battery cells to energy management systems (Energy Management Systems, EMS).

The arrival of TDG Ibernavitas to Zaragoza marks a before and after in the city’s internationalization strategy, opening the door to new opportunities for local technological, logistics and energy sectors.