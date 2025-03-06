The mayor of Zaragoza, Natalia Chuecahe has participated in Brussels at the challenge conference of Smart citiesorganized by the European Commission. A forum in which it has indicated that “a city that bets on competitiveness becomes a short time in an attraction pole for investors.”

And, as an example of this, he has put Zaragoza, a city that also attracts companies and young people with high qualification who are interested in settling in this attractive and emerging city.

Chueca, as a curator of industry and competitiveness of Eurocities, has also announced the steps taken by the City of Zaragoza in the matter of Discarking, sustainable mobility and urban transformation. A bet on which it has influenced that it is in line with the European Green Pact, the Urban Agenda of the European Union and the Sustainable Development Goals.

In addition, he explained that Zaragoza continues to advance in the application of local policies, which has allowed him to be one of the “lighthouse cities” within the mission 100 cities climatic and intelligent.

This line of work has resulted in, five years later, the attraction of 43,000 million euros in investments of technological multinationals and other major projects of other companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Inditex or Catl.

Zaragoza has also become, the mayor has affected, a Testing Bank of numerous companies. Among them, for example, has mentioned those of autonomous driving of public transport vehicles or those linked to the transport and distribution of merchandise through drones. Likewise, different last mile distribution initiatives have been tested in both large and medium -sized cities.

Chueca has stressed that one of the keys to success is the commitment to a city model that grows sustainably and committed to the mission 100 intelligent and climatic cities.

In this sense, it has delved into that the Aragonese city is a model of how growth and transformation strategies linked to decarbonization and use of renewable energy improves the competitiveness of cities, which become viewed as a place of opportunities for investors and companies linked to sustainability.

And, among the next steps they want to take, Chueca has advanced that, now, they will start “Other levers“That they accelerate the transformative process and competitiveness is favored. Within them, it has specifically alluded to the Improvement of administrative simplification so that there are less costs for companies, as well as the reduction of bureaucracy in pubic administrations.

Other axes of action will be the Reinforcement of legal certainty For investorscompanies and citizens. A line on which Chueca has put on the table the “shared concern” by many cities in relation to the policy of tariffs of Europe with respect to other powers.

“Today, with atrocious competition between different countries, It is essential to ensure cities a clear and standardized regulatory framework With other powers, “he said. In addition, he added that” we are seeing it with agriculture and with the automobile sector. The cities, to be really competitive globally, we need the same rules of the game for all. “

Chueca has also reflected on The great challenge for the futurewhich goes through a balance between the opportunity offered by sustainability as a axis of growth of cities with the internal and external normative demands to which “we are subjected administrations, companies and citizens.”

“If cities are not competitive, our population, young people, will have to go out to look for what we cannot offer inside,” said their intervention in this European meeting.