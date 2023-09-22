In a strange and surreal incident, the police Monclovain Mexicowas involved in an unusual situation when she arrested and handcuffed a doll representing the famous character from the movie chucky. But what was the reason behind this peculiar arrest?

It turns out that a person acquired the toy with the purpose of using it to ask for money in Coahuila, in addition to scaring passers-by by showing a knife in the doll’s hand. This unusual behavior did not go unnoticed and quickly caught the attention of local authorities.

Both individuals, both the bearer of the doll and the doll itself, were arrested and taken to prison for disturbing public order and putting the safety of people in the area at risk. According to the information released, the individual, identified as Carlos, used this method to request money while he was under the influence of illegal substances. He approached people passing through the public square, clearly showing that the doll was carrying a real weapon.

It is reported that the decision to handcuff the doll was made in response to media pressure, which resulted in a sanction for the police officers who agreed to carry out this curious arrest. The person responsible for the events was released after serving the sentence imposed.

Via: Aristegui News

Editor’s note: Magical Mexico, luckily there were no victims… other than the police who were punished for doing the trick.