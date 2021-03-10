The television series of Chucky by the creator of the original film, Don Mancini, and the creator of Channel Zero, Nick Antosca, it is finally taking shape.

Thus, the actor Devon Sawa, known for the first installment of Final Destination, will have an important role in the USA Network and Syfy series, according to the specialized medium Collider.

According to sources, Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Bjorgvin Arnarson (PEN15) and Alyvia Alyn Lind (The young and the restless) will be the four leading young figures. .

Previous reports also reported that Brad Dourif would reprise the voice of Chucky, and that actress Jennifer Tilly would also be involved in the production. She played the killer doll’s partner, Tiffany Valentine, in the tapes Bride of Chucky, Son of Chucky, The Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky.

The starting point of the series will be the appearance of a Chucky doll in a garden sale in a suburb in an idyllic American town, which is plunged into chaos after a series of horrific murders that expose its hypocrisies and secrets.

Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind these crimes, as well as his untold origins, as a seemingly ordinary child who will somehow become this remarkable monster. That is, we will see the murderer Charles Lee Ray from his childhood.

Mancini will write and direct the first episode in addition to being showrunner . Along with Antosca they are executive produced by David Kirschner, producer of the film franchise, and Harley Peyton, from the cult series Twin Peaks.

The series was scheduled to begin last fall in Toronto; however, it was delayed due to the pandemic. Although it is expected to debut this year, it is possible that a further delay will see it premiere in 2022. A teaser was released last year that was well received by fans.