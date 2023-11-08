Like Fortnite It has become a great festival of popular culture thanks to its skins, Dead by Daylight has done something similar with the world of horror. Through multiple collaborations, this asymmetrical multiplayer has managed to bring together horror icons in one place, and Today it was revealed that the infamous Chucky doll will be part of this title.

Through a new trailer, it has been confirmed that Chucky will come to Dead by Daylight next November 28, 2023, a month later than Halloween fans would have liked. Chucky’s Chapter, as this additional content is known, will give us the opportunity to experience new game mechanics. Likewise, Brad Dourif, the original voice of the evil doll, had the opportunity to record new lines of dialogue for this character.

With this, Chucky will use his iconic knife, as well as its small size, with which it can run much faster than its victims. Last but not least, you will be able to customize the villain’s outfit with a series of cosmetic items.

Remember, Chucky’s Chapter will arrive Dead by Daylight next November 28, 2023. On related topics, we already know when the next Grand Theft Auto will be revealed. Likewise, the Ultimate Edition of Cyberpunk 2077.

Editor’s Note:

Dead by Daylight Yes it’s him Fortnite of horror games. The few remaining options to be added will eventually be part of the villain selection. It would be interesting if more unique survivors were also added in the future.

Via: Dead by Daylight