News about the new Chucky series keeps popping up. After it was announced that Fiona Dourif will repeat her role as Curse of Chucky (2013) and Cult of Chucky (2017), the Entertainment Weekly portal confirmed that Alex Vincent and Christine Elise will bring their characters to life again.

The actor will once again represent Andy barclay, a character who launched the Child’s Play franchise in 1988. He has already been part of two subsequent installments: Child’s Play 2 and Curse of Chucky.

Brad Dourif will return to voice the doll in the series, while his daughter, Fiona, will reprise her role as Nica, with which she appeared in the 2013 film of the franchise. Other confirmed cast members include Jennifer Tilly, Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, Barbara Alyn Woods, Lexa Doig and the star of Final Destination Devon Sawa.

What will Syfy’s Chucky series be about?

The starting point of the series will be the appearance of a Chucky doll at a garden sale in an American suburb, which is plunged into chaos after a series of horrific murders that exposes more than one secret.

With the arrival of enemies and allies from the diabolical doll’s past threatening to expose the truth behind these crimes, Syfy’s series will also investigate the life of Charles Lee Ray, the murderer behind Chucky.

Don Mancini, creator of the franchise, will write and direct the first episode of the horror fiction. At the moment, no release date has been announced.