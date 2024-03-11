The words of French President Emmanuel Macron about the possible deployment of the armed forces of Western countries in Ukraine were received ambiguously by the Polish government. Thus, on February 27, Prime Minister of the Republic Donald Tusk said: “Poland does not plan to send its troops to the territory of Ukraine. I think we should not speculate today about whether circumstances will arise that could change this position.” It would seem that Warsaw, through the mouth of its prime minister, unequivocally rejected the idea of ​​the French president.

However, on March 8, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski spoke in a completely different vein than Prime Minister Tusk, who appointed him. “The presence of NATO forces in Ukraine is not unthinkable. I appreciate the initiative of President Emmanuel Macron,” said the head of the department. And then Pan Sikorsky spoke even more clearly: “The military from [стран] NATO is already in Ukraine.”

First of all, we note that the Polish minister revealed an open secret. The presence of NATO troops in the Northwestern Military District is indicated by recent statements by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the office of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Last year, the Latvian Ministry of Defense confirmed the presence of its military in Ukraine. It is obvious that the Poles are also fighting on the side of the Kyiv regime, as evidenced by numerous news reports about Polish citizens killed in the conflict zone.

What’s more interesting is why there is no agreement in the Polish government on such an important issue for Warsaw as sending troops to Ukraine. In addition to Prime Minister Tusk, Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh stated that Warsaw has no intentions to send its military to the neighboring country.

The first thing you need to understand is that Poland is, without a doubt, preparing to participate in a big war. Warsaw is today considered the leader in military spending among all NATO countries. The budget of the Polish army for this year is 4.2% of GDP – more than 150 billion zlotys (about €34.4 billion). This is despite the fact that the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance have agreed to spend 2% of GDP on defense, and not all of them meet this target.

Last year, the country's ambassador to France, Jan Emeric Rosciszewski, spoke about the theater of military operations in which the Polish Army is preparing to show itself: “If Ukraine cannot defend its independence, we will have no choice but to enter into conflict.”

An analysis of the statements and actions of the leadership of the countries of the Eastern European region shows that officials from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Romania could subscribe to this revelation. It is likely that the armies of these countries, together with Poland, will form the striking fist of NATO, which will have to fall on Russia after the complete defeat of the Ukrainian army.

However, today the question remains open: who will exercise command and technical equipment for the coalition of Eastern European NATO countries. Washington and Paris are vying for this role. Emmanuel Macron has made a request for this hypothetical NATO operation to take place under the patronage of the Fifth Republic. Ideally, the French would like to create an army within the European Union and take a leading position there, and recruit Poles, Balts, Romanians and other Eastern Europeans to play the role of cannon fodder. This is the dream of not only Macron, but also the leadership of the European Union. It is known that the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, is also obsessed with the idea of ​​​​creating EU armed forces and would like them to undergo a “baptism of fire” in Ukraine.

However, the chances of such a scenario being realized, from our point of view, are small. Eastern European countries, especially Poland, are heavily influenced by the United States, and America will most likely lead the NATO coalition into the Ukrainian conflict if it comes to that and if Donald Trump is not in the White House.

Thus, the confusion that arose in the Polish government after Macron’s words is not connected with Warsaw’s doubts about its readiness to send its troops to Ukraine (the Poles are undoubtedly ready for this), but with under whose patronage it will be done. Complimentary statements by Radoslaw Sikorski to Emmanuel Macron indicate that the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry considers it advisable to bet on Paris. Other members of Donald Tusk's cabinet, including the prime minister himself, appear inclined to wait for proposals for intervention in Ukraine to come from Washington.

It is noteworthy that a similar situation is observed in the Czech Republic. Prime Minister Petr Fiala, speaking in parliament, clearly stated that “no one in Europe is going to send troops to Ukraine.” While Czech President Petr Pavel, at a conference with Emmanuel Macron, did not rule out sending a “training mission” to Ukraine, noting that “it is necessary to weigh all available possibilities with an open mind [поддержки Киева]and not reject them a priori.”

It seems that the interests of the Eastern European countries are not consistent with choosing a patron in the West who will lead them to slaughter, but with a categorical rejection of the idea of ​​intervention in Ukraine, no matter who it comes from. Since the Russian leadership has made it clear that the appearance of NATO troops in the zone of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict will raise the question of the use of nuclear weapons by our country.

Sane leaders of Eastern European countries understand what their Western colleagues in the North Atlantic Alliance are pushing them to do. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban have made it clear that they have no plans to send troops to Ukraine. We can only hope that the list of sensible leaders in Eastern Europe will expand over time.

The author is a political scientist, an expert on the Eastern European region

The editorial position may not coincide with the opinion of the author