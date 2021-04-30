The Senate Majority Leader is the indispensable piece for Joe Biden to fulfill his Government plan. Chuck Schumer is charismatic and stands out for knowing how to update himself politically according to the ideological trend of the moment. With those skills he will have to convince his party and Republicans, to be able to pass the main Democratic laws.

They say that Chuck Schumer, Majority Leader in the United States Senate, ranks himself at point 75 on a scale of 0 to 100, ranging from conservative to liberal. A question you often ask candidates to become part of your team.

A center within the left that, at times, shapes it towards progressivism, and, at other times, towards more moderate positions. In fact, the veteran politician has gone through a constant reconversion: from being a “democrat of law and order”, in his principles, he became an “angry centrist” and regularly defended the powers of Wall Street, to which he face now.

“A good elected official looks at the needs of the people he represents and does everything he can to help meet those needs,” Schumer said in an interview when asked about his evolution since he came to the Senate.

Biden’s accomplishments depend on the persuasive power of other senators from his Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer. © Andrew Harnik / AFP

This way of surfing the wave throughout his career has led him to be in favor of the Iraq war, against Iran’s nuclear pact, against homosexual marriage in 1996 and even to support a border fence between the United States and Mexico. .

However, in his career he has also led proposals such as the investigation of murders of black children, the fight for public housing and has been in favor of abortion and against assault weapons.

A strange balance that leads him to be a friend and member of the same team of the most conservative Democratic senator, like Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, and even the most progressive, like Bernie Sanders, of Vermont.

Schumer has a very beloved personality within the Senate. He himself assures that the number of all the members of his team is known, whom he assures that he loves. Every day he talks with between 15 and 20 Democratic senators; a gift of people that endows him with a great ability to read their moods and achieve good communication with all of them.

His people skills and political duties mean that Chuck Schumer has to make 15 to 20 calls a day to Democratic senators. © Susan Walsh / AP

For all this, the majority leader has always been considered a great party spokesman, as well as an excellent campaign strategist. His collaborators say that he always looks for the best for a family invented by himself called O’Reily. A middle class family, not very politicized, but that talks a lot. They are the ones you want to convince.

Joe Biden’s plans depend on Chuck Schumer

That human leadership has led him, first, to be the Senate minority leader in the troubled days of Donald Trump. A difficult role, after which has come his opportunity to maneuver President Biden’s agenda, in a polarized Senate with 50 Democratic and 50 Republican seats. But, in addition, with Democrats ranging from progressive to moderate positions, who contrast with a generally united Republican opposition.

However, although progressives distrust his political positions, he has great support from the party, including the president: “I have never seen anyone work with such skill, skill and patience, with the determination to deliver such an important piece of legislation” Biden said of Schumer.

President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are old acquaintances. © Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

With Democratic control of the House of Representatives and being the ruling party, Schumer can decide the legislative priority and the proposals that are blocked.

So far, he has managed to convince his party to spend the 1.9 billion dollars of stimulus, in an emergency aid and effort against poverty of greater scope. He did so after 11 hours negotiating with Democratic Conservative Senator Joe Manchin III. A first point in an ambitious and difficult agenda.

However, this vote was decided by a simple majority, something unusual. Virtually all laws need a 60-50 majority to pass, so they will need Republican support.

On the horizon, after the first 100 days of the Biden government, the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, with which Democrats seek to address climate change, economic inequality and racial justice.

It will be more difficult in the Immigration Law, the great challenge of the Biden legislature and that does not even have the support of all the Democrats.

A long career of great achievements

70 years and almost 50 in politics. First, in 1974, elected in the New York Assembly, then, in 1981, in the House of Representatives, and, finally, in 1999, in the Senate. He has never lost an election.

Behind him, a long list of milestones: he was 23 years old, the youngest person, after former President Theodore Roosevelt, to occupy a seat in the New York Assembly; he is the first majority leader, precisely, of New York, and, also, the first Jew.

In fact, in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, some attackers asked aloud about the “great Jew.” And it is not uncommon to hear the senator express himself in Yiddish, publicly.

Former President Donald Trump has mocked him by calling him ‘Cryin’ Chuck ‘(Cryin’ Chuck), after the Democratic leader had cried in the past at a press conference.

A sentimentality that he has not hidden: his environment explains that he cried in the movie ‘Free Willy’ and his daughters left the cinema in shame.

His fellow Senate members joke about Schumer’s ability to always be in the spotlight. © Julio Cortez / AP

In addition, Schumer is usually the center of the laughs of his companions, since they say that whenever there is a camera, he appears. “People were saying, ‘Watch out, if there’s a microphone, Senator Schumer will be there,'” says Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan).

Overwhelming personality, of a tireless worker, with a gift for people, a sense of humor and, above all, resistance and adaptation. Thus, as he expressed himself, it is Chuck Schumer: “The world changes and you have to change with it.”