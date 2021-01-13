On Tuesday, January 12, Chuck Norris, veteran actor and martial arts expert, addressed his followers from his Twitter account to clarify a situation that mortified him since last week.

It turns out that, during the assault on the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, a man identical to the famous American appeared.

Behind this, Chuck Norris clarified the situation and categorically denied having participated in such an act of vandalism that ended with the death of one person.

“I recently learned that there was a double Chuck Norris in the Capitol riots in Washington. It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there, ”said the interpreter on Twitter.

“There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and will always be in favor of law and order. His friend, Chuck Norris ”, concluded the world champion of Tang soo do.

Chuck Norris denies having participated in the assault on the Capitol. Photo: Chuck Norris / Twitter

His representative, Erik Kritzer, also wanted to clear any doubts in this regard. “That is not Chuck Norris. He is an aspiring doppelganger, but Chuck is much more handsome, “he said in a statement.

“Chuck remains on his ranch in Texas where he has been with his family,” he added.

How did the controversy start? It turns out that a man named Matthew Bledsoe, who participated in the Capitol takeover, identified himself as Chuck Norris. Photographs of the subject went viral due to the features resembling the famous actor.

Chuck Norris’s double. Photo: Twitter

Likewise, followers of the 80-year-old star expressed their doubts about the presence of Norris in the shot after the dissemination of the photos.

“They do not look alike”, “It is not him”, “His face is somewhat strange”, “I think it is a double”, comment on networks.

