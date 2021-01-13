American actor Chuck Norris has denied reports of his participation in the riots in Washington.

“I recently learned that someone like Chuck Norris was at the protests in Washington DC. It was not me, I was not there, ”wrote the 80-year-old artist in his microblog on Twitter. In addition, he condemned the demonstrators and stressed that he does not support violence in any of its manifestations.

Previously, a photo was posted on social networks, which captured a person similar to Norris. One of the users called for attention to this fact.

Norris’ personal manager Eric Kritzer then said that the artist spends time with his family on a ranch in Texas.

The FBI previously spoke about the progress of the investigation into the riots in the Capitol, which was staged by supporters of the current US President Donald Trump last week. At the moment, more than 160 cases are open due to clashes.