What can you do with a $1.3 billion dollar fortune or 5,484,700,000,000 Colombian pesos? The answer for Charles ‘Chuck’ Feeney It was simple: donate them to charitable causes and research.

That was the purpose of the co-founder of Duty Free Shopperswho after the success of his business became a multimillionaire and donated much of his fortune anonymously during the last years of his life.

This helped hundreds of people who mourned his death on October 9. His death was announced by Atlantic Philanthropies, a group of foundations he had started and funded since the early 1980s.

We deeply mourn the loss of our dearest Charles “Chuck” Feeney. As we remember his extraordinary journey, we take a moment to reflect on his profound influence on the world, and all the lives he touched throughout his life. pic.twitter.com/XlhFEdfx4W — TheEquityInitiative (@equityinit) October 10, 2023

Unlike other famous philanthropists, Feeney He donated anonymously to various causes in the United States, Vietnam, South Africa, Australia, Israel, Jordan, and elsewhere.

In Northern Ireland, he showed greater commitment and support to both Sinn Fein and the Ulster Defense Association, contributing to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 and the birth of a power-sharing government in Belfast in 2007.

His interest in that region was because he was born to Irish immigrant parents during the Great Depression, according to his foundation, and “he never forgot his roots.”

Who was ‘Chuck’ Feeney?

Feeney co-founded the duty-free chain called Duty Free Shoppers (DFS) in 1960, along with his partner Robert Warren Miller. The DFS company became an extremely successful business and generated great wealth for Feeney.

The Hong Kong-based travel retailer operates more than 420 locations and employs more than 5,000 people. Since 1997, DFS Group has been a subsidiary of LVMH, the luxury goods conglomerate, and Miller remains one of the co-owners.

In 1982, Feeney and his family created the Atlantic Foundation and two years later they transferred all commercial assets to this organization. He was the founding president of Atlantic Philanthropies and remained on its board of directors until 2012. In 2020, the foundation made the historic decision to dissolve and fully deploy its entire endowment, becoming the largest foundation to do so intentionally.

The Atlantic Philanthropies Community Mourn the Loss of ⁰Founder Charles F. Feeney⁰ San Francisco, CA – Charles Francis “Chuck” Feeney, an Irish American businessman and philanthropist who devoted his entire personal fortune to global philanthropy. #ChuckFeeney pic.twitter.com/rL4hfiporz — Irish Today (@irish_today) October 9, 2023

One of the most notable aspects of his philanthropy was that he donated anonymously for many years, meaning that most people didn’t know he was behind the massive donations that benefited countless organizations and projects.

