The stones to the truck that transported the president Alberto Fernandez on Saturday in Chubut they continue to generate tension and concern in the national government and in the province. Although Justice seeks to determine who were responsible for the violence that put the president at risk, there is behind the episode a plot that reveals political intrigues and fights within traditional Peronism and La Cámpora.

In the province, tensions began to rise with a view to the midterm elections that will take place this year. And it is not difficult to determine who its actors are. The Ks have a single strong referent: the national deputy Santiago Igón, with a direct line with the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro and Máximo Kirchner. Aligned with La Cámpora, nor came to the province a long time ago. He is a native of Mercedes, like Pedro, and he arrived to Chubut to manage the Anses de Esquel and later become a candidate with Cristina’s finger in the middle. Igón does not recognize any local referents. With Kirchner support, qHe wants to step up in his career and become a national senator this year.

The words of De Pedro in which he pointed out against Arcioni for the attack on the President and said that he had not been invited because incidents could appear, was read in Chubut as an endorsement of Igón, after the versions that La Cámpora could have been behind the attack.

K Peronism in the province begins to crack and that’s why Igón grows. He is groped by a pure Cristinista like Carlos Linares (he was a close friend of Néstor and former mayor of Comodoro Rivadavia) who did not move a hair when he learned that Fernández would visit the province to bring some relief to the 300 families to whom he fire left with nothing.

.Linares plays absent-mindedly with the President, fires up the “anti-mining” and seeks to displace Igón on the list of candidates for national senators. Linares wins more enemies than friends within the justicialismo and his weak leadership, arising from a questioned assembly, is weakening. Linares left Alberto F. alone on Saturday. “He did not send a single hype,” say the leaders.And what is more: he never publicly gave his support for the presidency of the PJ.

Santiago Igón, the K benchmark in Chubut. He was pointed out by the government as responsible for the incidents.

Despite official criticism of Arcioni, they defend him in his environment. “Arcioni had been a day before very close to the place of the incidents, in El Maitén where he has a friend mayor. And nothing happened”.

Arcioni has serious management problems. A little over a year in office, he was already half a block from the Legislature and was more than a year without classes because he could not pay teachers in addition to state and judicial. He has not yet managed to tame those crises.

The versions of the incidents on Saturday change depending on who is telling them and the inmates in Chubut reveal them. According to the provincial government, everything came from the hand of Igón and the mayor of Lago Puelo, Augusto Sánchez, another K from the first hour. They accuse them of diverting the entourage. And to take the President and the governor “to the mouth of the wolf.” Until now, and except for the tweets of “Wado” by Pedro neither Igón nor Sánchez, they have come out to answer the harsh accusations of the Minister of Security Federico Massoni, a strong man of the Arcioni government and a sure candidate for national senator.

A symbol of folly. This is how the truck that transported President Fernández and his entourage was left.

In a violent way, the anti-miners managed to make themselves visible at the national level. Cristina does not want the zoning project that Arcioni sent to be dealt with before the elections so as not to lose national senators. Today he has all three in his favor (the cigars Nancy González and Mario País and Alfredo Luenzo, a senator thanks to Das Neves but who after the death of the former governor crossed the sidewalk without looking). If the Frente de Todos does not win this year’s elections, it would lose two seats. And that worries the vice president.

The intern about who should have avoided the excesses of Saturday grows day by day. Although the President announced that there will be no changes in his security (managed by the Military House) it is evident that several things went wrong on Saturday. And that could be worse. If the anti-miners, a mixture of the left without electoral possibilities and self-convened, did not go beyond the stones, it was because they did not want to. They enjoyed an unusual freedom to exercise violence against the President.