“Moonlight” It ended its second season with a lot of drama and crying on the part of the protagonists. The reason was not for less: ‘Eus’ interrupted the wedding of León and Bella. After this, he killed ‘Chubi’, one of the most beloved characters since the beginning of the soap opera.

“My time has come. Forgive me for all the wrong I’ve done. Now, I have fulfilled my purpose. I have cleaned up my mistakes, “said the father of ‘Eus’. After taking him to the hospital in an emergency, he fell into a coma and finally breathed his last.

