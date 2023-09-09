Journalist Barabanov published a photo of the former head of Rusnano Chubais in Riga

The former head of Rusnano Anatoly Chubais was noticed in Riga. His photo is published by journalist Ilya Barabanov in Telegram-channel.

The footage shows Chubais sitting at a table in one of the cafes. It is alleged that the photo was taken in Riga’s Ziedondars Park.

In March, Chubais was spotted with his wife at an ATM in Istanbul. The Kommersant publication published a photo showing a man resembling the former official. Earlier that same day, it became known that Chubais had left the post of special representative of the Russian President and left the country. Later, he was allegedly spotted in one of the restaurants in Istanbul in the company of actress Paulina Andreeva, the wife of director Fyodor Bondarchuk

In May, Chubais and his wife, director Avdotya Smirnova, were noticed by the Israeli Ministry of Internal Affairs. It was alleged that Chubais received Israeli citizenship, but he himself later denied this.

After Chubais left Russia, he began introducing himself as a British scientist. He published an article entitled “Nonpayments in the Russian Economy of the 1990s: An Unforeseen Institution” in the journal Voprosy Ekonomiki. In the author information section, Chubais is presented as “an independent researcher from the UK, Glasgow.”