Anatoly Chubais resigned as a member of the bureau of the board of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, as well as chairman of the RSPP committee on innovation policy and innovative entrepreneurship, reports Interfax…

Chubais sent a letter to the president of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, Alexander Shokhin, on January 18. In it, he explained that he was terminating his powers ahead of schedule “in connection with the termination of work in business.”

As a reminder, since 2008 Anatoly Chubais headed the nanotechnology company Rusnano. In November, the Russian government transferred the state corporation under the control of VEB.RF. In early December 2020, the head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin appointed Chubais as the president’s special representative for relations with international organizations to achieve sustainable development goals.

Also, as reported, after leaving Rusnano, Chubais plans to direct his efforts to fight climate change.