A man resembling the ex-head of Rusnano Chubais was spotted at Tel Aviv airport

A man resembling former Rusnano CEO Anatoly Chubais was spotted at the Israeli Tel Aviv airport. The photo appeared on the RT Telegram channel.

The camera lens caught a man standing in line with a suitcase. He holds documents or a phone in his hands. Together with him, presumably, his wife Avdotya Smirnova.

At the same time, Chubais did not answer reporters’ question about his departure from the country. The former corporate executive hung up without specifying where he was flying from Tel Aviv.

Reasons for leaving

In the 1990s, Chubais worked as head of the presidential administration, minister of finance and first deputy chairman of the government. In 2008-2020 he headed Rusnano. From December 2020 to March 2022, he served as Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for relations with international organizations to achieve sustainable development goals See also Carlo Cracco, the Michelin star does not save him from deep red. Shock numbers

Western media reported that Chubais left his post and left Russia in mid-March 2022. Chubais was then spotted with his wife at an ATM in Istanbul.

Disagreement with Russia’s special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine was cited as a possible reason for leaving Moscow. On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree releasing Chubais from office.

Putin’s reaction

Putin, speaking about the former head of Rusnano, said that “he ran away.” According to him, Chubais’s actions may be related to failures in his work at the corporation, since a “huge financial hole” has formed there. However, so far no criminal cases have been initiated on this issue, the politician added.

The fact that Anatoly Borisovich is hiding there, I generally [не понимаю]. They showed me a photograph from the Internet, where he is no longer Anatoly Borisovich Chubais, but Moisha Izrailevich. Why is he doing this? I don’t understand Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Information appeared that Chubais could change his name. The lawyer of the former head of Rusnano, Olga Kozyreva, did not confirm this information.

After Chubais left Russia, he began introducing himself as a British scientist. He published an article entitled “Nonpayments in the Russian Economy of the 1990s: An Unforeseen Institution” in the journal Voprosy Ekonomiki. In the author information section, Chubais is introduced as “an independent researcher from the UK, Glasgow.”

Related materials:

Photos of Chubais appeared on the Internet

In May 2023, the media also published a photograph of Chubais with his wife. It was alleged that they were in the Israeli Ministry of Internal Affairs and were trying to obtain citizenship of the country. Later, the ex-head of Rusnano denied the widespread rumors and said that he would not exchange his temporary identity card in Israel for a permanent one.

Neither the first statement about the exchange of a temporary certificate, nor the second – about real estate in Israel, are true Anatoly Chubais ex-CEO of Rusnano

On September 12, 2023, information appeared that the former head of Rusnano was noticed at Riga airport.

About returning to Russia

Earlier, the Kremlin spoke about the return of Russians from Israel. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Russia never threatens its citizens. When asked whether relocants should fear anything upon returning to Russia, Peskov answered in the negative.