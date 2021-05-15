Anatoly Chubais, special envoy of the Russian president for relations with international organizations, commented on the words of the head of state, Vladimir Putin, that CIA officers were among the advisers in his government during the 1990s. The interview with the politician was published in the Kommersant newspaper.

“In this sense, I have a very simple answer. As you know, we have the appropriate structures that should be engaged in identifying, detecting and making decisions about this kind of comrades. So, I would like to ask, what did they do? What did our special services do in 1992, 1993? ” Chubais asked.

He stressed that if the Russian special services failed the task of identifying CIA officers, then the perpetrators should be “found and severely punished.” Chubais noted that “Vladimir Vladimirovich knows what he is talking about.”

In 2013, Chubais said that he still considered rumors about the CIA affiliation of two privatization consultants in Russia. Earlier in the same year, Putin told the Hotline that the consultants worked for the US intelligence service. We are talking about Andrei Schleifer and Jonathan Hay, who in the 1990s were considered employees of Harvard University. They were later tried on charges of using their positions for personal gain. Shleifer was sentenced to a $ 28.5 million fine, while the American media during the investigation said that Haye was a CIA intelligence officer.

Anatoly Chubais was Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian government in the 1990s, where he was responsible, in particular, for privatization.