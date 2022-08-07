The former loyalist of Vladimir Putin, the Russian economist and politician Anatoly Chubais, was discharged from Mater Olbia Hospital, in Sardinia, where he had been hospitalized in recent days for symptoms compatible with Guillain Barré syndrome. Nexta reports it explaining that Chubais will continue his rehabilitation in a hospital in Germany.

Read also

A source familiar with the affair confirmed to the Russian news agency Tass that Chubais “is better” and that, upon leaving Mater Olbia, the carabinieri escorted him to the airport, from where he left for Germany, where he will start. rehabilitation, “he said. According to the source,” experts promise to restore all his functions, including motor functions, within a few weeks. “