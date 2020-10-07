The head of Rusnano, Anatoly Chubais, said on his Facebook that he had contracted the coronavirus.

According to Chubais, his test for coronavirus infection was positive after a business trip.

As the head of the company noted, he has a slight fever and cough, but at the same time, his working capacity is fully preserved. Anatoly Chubais went into self-isolation due to illness.

In addition, he appealed to the Russians with an appeal to take care of themselves and wear personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves.

According to the latest data, 1,248,619 cases of infection with the new coronavirus were recorded in Russia; over the past day, 11,115 infected patients were registered in 85 regions of the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 995,275 people have recovered, 21,865 deaths have been confirmed.

Meanwhile, the WHO said that with the rapid increase in new cases of COVID-19, it is necessary to impose restrictions. Over the past week, more than 2 million people fell ill with coronavirus in the world, 39 thousand patients died.