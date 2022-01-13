The current energy strategy of Russia is erroneous, and it is necessary to revise the strategies for the development of specific sectors based on it, said Anatoly Chubais, Special Representative of the Russian President for Relations with International Organizations on Sustainable Development. He called the document incorrect during his speech at the Gaidar Forum, the Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

“The basic document in force in Russia is called the Russian energy strategy until 2035. All wrong. Generally all. Completely. The energy strategy of Russia was created by people who were convinced that there was no energy transition and there would never be. They were wrong. And the worst mistakes are strategic. From the energy strategy follows the strategy of the coal, oil, gas industry – guys, all this needs to be revised. I’m already tired of talking about this, but thank God, there is an instruction from the President to revise the energy strategy not until 2035, but until 2050. And there, of course, we will see new targets, ”Chubais said.

According to him, in particular, in the future, one can expect a serious reduction in the global coal market. So far, Russia can and should use the existing export potential, but in the future the situation will clearly change, and this must be taken into account. “Let’s look beyond the horizon. Not 2022, but a little further away. There is a completely clear statement by the Chinese leader that in the five-year period beginning in 2025, China will begin to reduce the volume of its domestic market. Not growth rates, but market volumes. And second, that China is stopping investment in the construction of new coal plants in the world, and China was the number one investor. This means that we are ahead of us with a reduction in the absolute volume of the world market. What will they cut – their production or imports? Let’s guess three times, ”he added.

At the same time, Chubais believes that in the context of the global energy transition, new opportunities are opening up for Russia. In particular, the country has advantages in the development of such innovative industries as the hydrogen market and the carbon capture and storage industry, the special representative of the president believes.